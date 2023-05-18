King Charles, Camilla can’t even ‘sit and have a meal without arguing’

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly made it impossible to share a meal and are starting to grow testy with each other, all because of Prince Harry.



Insights into the building tensions have been brought to light by inside sources close to Radar Online.

The insider started everything off by revealing that King Charles is slowly growing ‘very angry’ with his royal aides.



As many of them are beginning to question his decisions regarding Prince Harry, and undermining his authority on multiple fronts, as a whole.

Even Queen Camilla “believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity.”

Per the same insider, however, King Charles is ‘fuming’ and “finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful.”

This tiff has also begun sprouting roots, and was initially exasperated by Prince Harry’s Spare release that took direct aim at the, then consort.

In many passages he attempted to ‘defame her’ but ousting her relationship with the press at the time, just to gain favor with the public.

At this point “Charles and Camilla are testy with each other,” the insider also explained.

“They can't sit and have a meal without arguing, and they're getting very snippy with the staff” as a result.

This revelation comes just a few days after a separate source weighed in on King Charles’ disappointment with Harry, following the Coronation.