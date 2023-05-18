Prince Harry has a ‘severe side-eye’, body language expert breaks silence

Prince Harry’s severe side-eye at the Coronation has just been broken down by a body language expert.



The expert in question, Ms Judi James broke it all down and analyzed Prince Harry’s antics and behavior at the Coronation.

There, Ms James addressed Harry’s ‘bravado’ at King Charles’ momentous event, and admitted, “Despite his act of bravado, there were some more telling moments and expressions from Harry, like this pensive one when he seemed to glance across at William.”

She also went as far as to allege that Harry’s “severe side-eye glance suggests he’s sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “When we tell ourselves not to do something,” she continued, “the brain only tends to hear the suggestion without processing the ‘don’t’ command.” It suggested, “the more Harry was telling himself not to look across at his brother, the more he couldn’t stop.”