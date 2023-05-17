Prince William ‘disgusted’ by Prince Harry more than Prince Andrew: ‘Can’t blame him’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for being ‘worse’ than his uncle, who has been photographed alongside a known pedophile, on numerous occasions.



The historical advisor for The Crown, Robert Lacey weighed in on everything during his interview with commentator Dan Wootton.

The revelations were brought to light during the duo’s chat on the show Dan Wootton Tonight.



There, Mr Lacey accused Prince Harry or being ‘way worse’ than Prince Andrew, due to his ‘fame-hungry’ exploitation of inner conflicts.

He started everything off by questioning Prince Harry’s loyalty for the Firm, and admitted that even Prince William cannot digest King Charles’ desire to ‘mend fences’.

Mr Lacey was quoted saying, “I think Charles' wish to reconcile with his youngest son makes a lot of sense, but you can’t blame William for being absolutely furious.”

“Whatever you say about Prince Andrew, Andrew has stayed loyal to the family, while Harry has basically exploited family disputes – which happen in any family – for money.”

At the end of the day, this attitude is “something that William understandably finds hard to forgive.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew was taken to court by one of his accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

she accused Prince Andrew of instigating inappropriate relations, while she was a minor, at one of Jeffrey Epstein’s properties.

Prince Harry on the other hand has come under fire for ‘selling’ his families secrets for top dollar to Netflix, Spotify, and other main stream media outlets, following his move to the US.