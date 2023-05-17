Britney Spears sets record straight on rumours about her marriage with Sam Asghari

File Footage

Britney Spears broke her silence on speculations that her marriage with Sam Asghari will end soon with latest social media post after TMZ dropped documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.



The Hold Me Closer hitmaker penned a note to inform her 42 million followers on Instagram of what she is up to while revealing that her husband let her do “whatever” she wants.

“I’m so excited about this month!!! I’m remodeling 3 rooms in my house!!! I’m actually just getting white paint and going to repaint the rooms myself!!!” the singer wrote.

“I’ve never painted a room before so I’m pretty excited … don’t laugh!!! My husband has given me free will to do whatever I want!!! Spears appeared to reply to the recent speculations about her marriage.

“My girlfriend also just redid her bathroom and it’s absolutely beautiful!!! Ok so maybe I’m a little competitive lol!!! She really inspired me!!!”

Before concluding, Spears sent a message to her fans to not worry about her if she disappears from social media as she would be painting her house.

“So if I’m not as up to date with Instagram … don’t worry y’all !!! I’m an interior designer at the moment,” she penned.

In another post on the photo sharing app, Spears took a swipe at people who think they know all about her life and have made a film on it.

“Word - Well catch me when I fall … you all know my story??? So go to Hell… I will meet ya there!!!” Spears wrote beside a picture of an orange juice and a snap of her with Asghari.

“Stupid poem … hearts and HUGS HUGS HUGS!!! PSSS the drink had a frozen baby flower that was frozen in pure sugar … so cute right???” she added.