Prince Harry ‘still unpacking UK baggage’ while Meghan Markle’s in ‘unbothered era’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is ‘flying high’ after King Charles’ Coronation, while Prince Harry still “has a lot more emotional baggage” left over from the move to the US.

The conversation arose when commentator April Glover penned a piece for 9Honey about Meghan Markle’s gold revenge dress, and desire to ‘stay clear’ of any royal influences on her life.

She started everything off by hailing Meghan’s ability to retain her marriage after the US move, and added, “Unlike Diana, however, she managed to escape the royal institution with her marriage intact.”

So in Ms Glover’s eyes the move and subsequent decisions with Spare, as well as the Harry & Meghan docuseries is a “win-win situation for Meghan.

According to 9Honey, “Harry, meanwhile, has a lot more emotional baggage to deal with after leaving his family behind.”

There were also visible moments where “The Duke of Sussex happily posed for photographers with Meghan and his mother-in-law Doria, yet he let his wife shine,” Ms Glover believes.

This claim has come shortly after Harry found himself “knee-deep in a handful of civil suits against the British press

However, Meghan Markle on the other hand is walking head first into “a new unbothered era,” and “I don't know about you, but I'm here for it.”