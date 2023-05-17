Prince Harry continues fight for security detail in U.K. in fresh legal battle

Prince Harry is now heading to bring another legal challenged against the Home Office as he fights to protect his family in the UK, per Fox News.



The Duke of Sussex, 38, lost his right to police protection when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020 and moved to United States.

In February 2020, a decision was made by the executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures (Ravec), which has delegated powers from the Home Office. The former royal was told that he and his family would not be granted armed police protection, despite offering to fund his own police security in the U.K. However, he was told officers were not “guns for hire.”

Prince Harry claimed he doesn’t feel safe bringing his young children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, nearly 2, from the U.S. to visit his home country without proper police security. And while the Duke has offered to pay for the security himself, he cannot unless the U.K. Home Office approves.

Prince Harry was granted permission in July last year to bring a judicial review over that decision, though a full hearing is yet to be held.

On Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, the Duke’s attorney argued against the action in a London High Court.

According to the Associated Press, attorney Shaheed Fatima said the government has “exceeded its authority and its denial was inconsistent with legislation that allows a police chief to provide special police services for payment.”

“Parliament has clearly decided that in principle, payment for policing is not inconsistent with the public interest,” Fatima pointed out.

She also argued that Ravec's decision was “unreasonable” and that the Duke was not given any opportunity to make representations to the committee.

“There was no willingness in RAVEC to entertain any exceptions to the policy or listen to representations. We are not even getting out foot through the door. There is no willingness to listen,” the lawyer stated.

The Home Office maintained that the decision to block Harry’s security detail was “rational and well within the permissible range of decisions open to RAVEC.”

The hearing before Justice Chamberlain continues, with the judge indicating that he will give his written ruling at a later date.