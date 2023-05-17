Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles’ ‘fundamental mistake’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making it very clear ‘negotiation is futile’ and any attempts cannot yield results.



An inside source made these admissions to commentator Dan Wootton.

The insider in question warns “There’s no trust there anymore, but what choice does anyone have if Charles is determined to have them both” close by.



For those unversed, these insights have come in response to the Coronation invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received, despite their tumultuous history with the House of Windsor.

Even Mr Wootton nodded in agreement and said, “I believe that is the fundamental mistake the new king is making,” with Harry and Meghan.

Mainly because “If the past two months have taught him anything, it must surely be that Harry and Meghan are on a destruction mission and negotiation is futile.”

This claim comes after royal author Tom Bower accused the Duchess of being "determined, very ambitious, but also ruthless".

In his chat with Good Morning Britain, he said, "Overall I came across with the impression of a woman who is very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious, but also ruthless - and in the end, in her terms ‘successful’. The reader will have to make up their minds about whether she’s good or bad."