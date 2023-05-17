Johnny Depp gets teary over 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp got emotional as he received a seven-minute standing ovation for his period drama, Jeanne Du Barry, at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, per Variety.



The premiere of the movie marked Depp’s first major onscreen appearance after his infamous defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

The actor had arrived the venue with slicked-back hair, ponytail and sunglasses, flanked security detail while he signed autographs and posed for pictures with excited fans for more than five minutes.

As the movie concluded, the crowd erupted in cheers and the prolonged applause, while the Pirates of the Caribbean actor held back tears.

Written and directed by Maïwenn, the French biographical drama stars the actor, 59, in lead as King Louis XV. Maïwenn, who also stars opposite Depp as King Louis’ lover, briefly took the mic and also got emotional as she said a few words.

“I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte,” she said. “It was a production that was difficult to finance … and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theatre.”

While thousands of fans has showed up from South of France with supportive signs and autograph requests. The Hollywood Reporter noted that one fan’s sign read “Viva Johnny” while others shouted his name on repeat as he signed autographs and took selfies.

However, not everyone was pleased to see Depp, 59, there. Many argued on social media that the actor’s presence at the festival sent the wrong message.

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux addressed having Depp’s movie open the festival while speaking to reporters Monday.

“I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework,” said Fremaux.

“If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it.”