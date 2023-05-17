'Archer' fans on last season: 'I can’t believe its over'

Fans of Archer are bidding farewell to their beloved sitcom as its last season is set to premiere this year.

The FX released its summer release slate, including the hit drama set to premiere on August 30 with its season 14 at FXX.

The show's fans' responses were mixed with surprise, joy, and sadness.

"While it certainly had its rough patches as the show went on, it still remains one of the wittiest fun adult animated comedies with incredible fleshed out characters and storylines that go deep," one fan said.



"I can't believe it is over. But I'm excited to see what the final season has in store!" another fan added.

"I was really eight-years-old when this came out now I'm 21, turning 22 at the end of the month it's gonna be crazy to see this show go," a third chimed in.

Created by Adam Reed, which sees the dysfunctional intelligence agency adventures, headed by the egocentric womanizer Sterling Archer, who H. Jon Benjamin voiced.

In 2009, the series premiered on FX and shifted to FXX in 2017.

Archer has bagged 10 Emmy nominations and won four, including Best Animated Series in 2016.