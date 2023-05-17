Meghan Markle returns to spotlight with a bang

Meghan Markle has seemingly decided to win hearts of Americans as he has returned to the spotlight with a very public comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex posed for charity and dined with the Hollywood's big stars this week ahead of tonight's big event in the US where she would receive 'racial inequity' award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen spending time with celebrity couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden following a Michelin-star meal on Friday. Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk - as well as Bumble chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd also joined them at a restaurant.

On Monday, the couple popped up for a royal-style engagement with young people from a Santa Barbara youth group to discuss mental health.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle will be in New York to collect a 'Women of Vision' gong.

Nick Ede, Brand and culture expert, told MailOnline that Harry's wife has expertly used the focus on the Coronation and drawn it onto herself this week through appearances with Hollywood glitterati, young people and now an awards ceremony with a Black Lives Matter leader.

"Meghan has cleverly circumnavigated herself away from the royal family and Coronation scrutiny and got all eyes on her and what's she's doing next," he said.

Ede added: "Meghan's positioning herself as an inspirational figure, which she is to many, and she's doing what she does best: highlighting causes whilst highlighting herself. She's also giving herself space from Harry to stand on her own two feet and be recognised not as a duchess but as her own person, which she will be very happy about."

Mark Borkowski, PR guru and king of the publicity stunt, claimed the 'savvy' Duchess of Sussex is fighting back, with Kate also on manoeuvres.

The expert predicted that the former Suits star will be seen with more celeb friends and calling on their help for her 'glam' relaunch.