Cannes juror Brie Larson evades question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film

Brie Larson might not watch Johnny Depp's controversial opening-night film

Johnny Depp's big-screen return, after facing legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, has been the talk of the Cannes Film Festival. As a juror for the festival, Brie Larson was asked at a press conference how she felt about the film being featured at Cannes. Larson deflected the question saying, “I'll see it when I see it”.

Depp stars in Jeanne du Barry, which is set to premiere on the opening night of the festival. However, the controversial actor's presence has sparked debate and questions about his past behavior, including allegations of domestic violence.

Asking Larson about her views on the film, the reporter emphasized Larson's position as an "outspoken advocate for Time's Up" and asked whether she would see the movie. Larson responded by saying, "I'll see it when I see it. I don't know how I feel about it frankly."

The festival head, Thierry Frémaux, faced similar questions about the decision to feature Depp in the film. He defended his decision by saying he did not know the image of Johnny Depp in the United States.

Depp's role in Jeanne du Barry sees him play Louis XV in a French-speaking role, and the film has been billed as his big-screen comeback. However, reports suggest that he only has 10 minutes of screen time in the movie.