WhatsApp brings two new changes to Windows app

This file photograph taken on March 23, 2022, shows logo of the mobile messaging and call service instant messaging software WhatsApp displayed on a tablet in Lille, northern France. — AFP

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has brought two new changes to the Windows native app to make the user interface better, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the Meta-owned app is releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing and a redesigned message menu with a reaction bar.

Both features are being rolled out for some beta testers who install the latest version of the app. However, it will be available to more users over the coming days.

Users are now provided with the ability to keep messages from disappearing. This feature is already available on mobile apps and the Desktop Electron version of WhatsApp.



This feature would prevent some messages from disappearing if they select the "keep" option available within the message menu.

"In case you decided to keep some messages from disappearing, they will be listed within the chat info screen," said WaBetaInfo.

— WaBetaInfo

Every user will still have control over those messages. If someone doesn't want to keep a message from disappearing, they can use the "upkeep" option.

Another new update is a button to quickly send a reaction. A new reactions bar has been included in the redesigned menu, improving the user interface.