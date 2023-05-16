Private club kicks out members after Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s photos go viral

Three members of Casa Cipriani, who took pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date, were ousted from the club for violating club policy.



“At least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor,” said a source cited by Page Six. “There is a no picture policy. Their membership was revoked.”

The club sent out a memo telling members, “It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members.”

The note further stated, “It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership.”

The outlet’s source added, “Taylor came knowing the policy and then had to leave,” because of the intrusive snappers. “They are cracking down now like crazy.”

The insider shared that it “wasn’t even the member. It was their guest. And their membership was still revoked.”

Last week, pictures hit the social media of Swift, 33, and Healy’s outing at the club. The pair was also joined by their mutual collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Swift and Healy were spotted “cuddling and kissing.” The group had “security around them.” After their outing, the pair had left Cipriani “holding hands” while being covered by an umbrella.

On May 12th, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift “has moved on from Joe [Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend from whom she split in March] and is feeling great and confident.”

With Healy specifically, “Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history, so there’s a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement.”