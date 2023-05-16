Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey to wait ‘as long as she needs’ to have kids

Justin Bieber fully supports his wife, Hailey Bieber, about her decision to wait to have kids.

The model, formerly Hailey Baldwin, got candid about in an interview with The Sunday Times on May 14th, 2023, about why she is hesitant to have kids, despite wanting them so bad.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

According to an insider that spoke to Us Weekly, “Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children.

The insider added that this is “something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year.” Moreover, the Peaches musician “would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

The insider claimed that the couple is waiting to have children “when the time is right.” They shared that Justin knows “they’ll have kids” but it’s a “huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about.” Furthermore, Justin “will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

The What Do You Mean singer and the model tied the knot in 2018.

Back in April, Hailey revealed that she has been going hardships in her personal life, following the backlash she received from Selena Gomez fans.

Even though Gomez, who dated Justin on and off for a decade before he married Hailey, told off fans who were ‘bullying’ the model, Hailey still went through mental stress.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Justin was “heartbroken” to see his wife “struggling emotionally.”