Prince William will be heading to Singapore for Earthshot Prize Awards 2023

Prince William will be taking his Earthshot Prize Awards to Singapore for its third annual ceremony to be held on November 7th, per news reports.



Founded by the Prince of Wales in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is a prestigious environmental prize which aims to find solutions to problems that ails the planet, especially climate change.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize told People Magazine in a statement about the upcoming ceremony.

“I think he and we are all very excited to be in Asia. We think it’s a real opportunity to spotlight what countries around the region are doing, what people are doing,” Jones told outlet.

Talking about Prince William’s involvement, Jones shared that the royal “doesn’t stay still. His ambition continues to grow, and rightly so. The focus is still completely, ‘What are we doing to impact? What is our impact? How do we scale our impact? How can we go faster?’”

With the growing impact and natural disasters occurring from climate change, Jones added that there is a lot of anxiety, especially among the younger generations.

“As you see those issues and that real need, it increases all of our and the prince’s sense of urgency to have these solutions scale and to drive urgent optimism into young people’s mindsets so that they feel they have the agency and the power to act to make a difference. We want to be the antidote, and he speaks to this a lot. How can we be part of the answer that is the antidote to people feeling defeatism?”

Jones continued, “Because defeatism does not lead to action, and we’re not asking people to hope without real evidence. We have the evidence in droves — close to 3,500 nominations cumulatively over the last two and a half years alone, each one of whom tells a story of someone that's decided they're going to do something about fixing the planet.”

Winners of the Earthshot awards will receive £1 million ($1.2 million) and support to scale their solutions, focused on reviving and repairing the land, air or sea, to size. Prince William plans to award the prizes until 2030.