Meghan Markle, Harry look all smiling as they share latest updates after King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked all smiling as the royal couple shared latest updates on their Archewell foundation website following King Charles coronation last weekend.
They met with teens to discuss the benefits and risks of social media to mark Mental Health Awareness Month.
According to the updates, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently visited with a local youth group, AHA! Santa Barbara, to learn firsthand about this generation’s experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being.
The couple engaged with these amazing youth in candid conversation, working to find solutions together.
During this hour-long session, they spoke with teens ages 14-18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer-pressure, and potential for self-harm, among other risks.
Meghan and Harry were also pictured participating in a discussion with group members.
