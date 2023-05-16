Vijay Varma to return to Cannes Film Festival after a 'decade'

Vijay Varma made his debut at Cannes Film Festival in 2013

Vijay Varma will be making his comeback to the Cannes Film Festival 2023 after a decade.

Vijay’s Cannes 2023 visit is being called as his debut appearance. However, this is not the case. To clarify this, the actor shared a tweet on his Twitter handle and revealed that this won’t be his debut appearance.

The Dahaad actor shared that he made his debut in 2013 with film Monsoon Shootout. He is just returning to the biggest film festival after a decade.

Vijay, 37, also shared a picture from the red carpet of Cannes 2013. He wrote: “Not my first time. First time was in 2013 with my film Monsoon Shootout. I’m going after a decade.”

Film Monsoon Shootout is an action thriller film directed by Amit Kumar. Besides Vijay, it also featured Sreejita De, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Geetanjali. The film was screened at the Midnights screenings section at the Cannes 2013.

On the professional front, Vijay Varma is currently receiving applauds from all around the world for his outstanding performance in latest released series Dahaad that also features Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in significant roles, reports India Today.