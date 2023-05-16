Police arrest PTI leader Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad

An undated image of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi. — APP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested by police in the wee hours on Tuesday morning, Geo News reported citing sources.



Afridi's apprehension comes amid the ongoing crackdown on the party's leadership, workers and supporters in connection to the May 9 violent protests, as chaos ensued in the wake of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest on the same day.

The sources said that the PTI former minister was taken into custody from Islamabad's Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).

In Punjab, party's leader Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan was also arrested by the police from Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh.

A large contingent was imposed to prevent him from reaching the Rawalpindi Press Club. A case against Chohan, police said, was registered in Sadiqabad police station on May 9 accusing him of arson and inciting workers during protests.

Chohan is also accused of burning and vandalising the metro station on the Sixth Road. However, the PTI politician has been granted pre-arrest bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court till May 18.

The News reported that the police also raided Chohan’s house last night but were unable to apprehend him.

Both Afridi and Chohan join the list of PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, all of whom have been taken into custody after violence gripped the nation following Khan's arrest which was later declared "illegal" by the Supreme Court.

While the PTI chief was released two days after being taken into custody, a crackdown against his party's politicians continues with action by relevant authorities slow down.

The party's women leaders who were apprehended during this arrest spree include Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Maleeka Bukhari and others.

Meanwhile in Sindh, the provincial government declared the house of former PTI minister Ali Zaidi's house as a sub-jail.

A notification in this regard was issued on Monday night. Zaidi was also arrested on May 9 by law enforcement agencies following mayhem in the Baloch Colony area.

Later, a petition was filed with the Sindh High Court by his family against his detention. On Monday, the Sindh government in a meeting to review law and order situation made the decision to declare the house of Zaidi a sub-jail.