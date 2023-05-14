PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid arrested again from hospital, faces serious charges. Twitter

Lahore police have apprehended Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President and former Punjab health minister, following the suspension of the detention of 17 women, including her, by the Lahore High Court.

The government crackdown on the PTI continues as Dr Rashid's arrest was made over the charges related to the riots that broke out during nationwide protests following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody at Services Hospital, as she was wanted by the police in connection with three cases, as confirmed by police sources. The cases against her were filed at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations. These cases involve serious charges, including sections pertaining to terrorism.

It is worth noting that Dr Yasmin Rashid had been transferred to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated. Personnel from the Model Town division arrived at the hospital to arrest her again. Due to her illness, the police decided to keep her at the hospital under their custody.

The 17 detained women were set to be released from the Kot Lakhpat jail as per the order of the high court. Advocate Muhammed Rashid, speaking to the media outside the jail, revealed that he had obtained the high court's order for the release of his female fellow. However, despite the court order, all the women, including Dr Rashid, were rearrested in connection with other cases.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, one of the 17 women, was admitted to the hospital due to a deteriorating condition, reportedly suffering from respiratory problems, according to party sources.

Rashid was arrested on May 12 under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), as the police crackdown on PTI leaders showed no signs of slowing down and raids were carried out in Islamabad and Lahore, following increasingly violent protests by party supporters.

PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas said yesterday that the former minister had been hiding to avoid arrest.

"Police had taken her close family members into custody two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated. Her brother-in-law is still in police custody.

A number of cases were filed against Rashid, including that of an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's residence.

‘Immediate release’

The PTI has demanded that other senior members who are still incarcerated be released immediately.

“Our leadership and peaceful Pakistanis are still under arrest, we demand immediate release for all of them!” PTI tweeted.

Amongst the leaders still under arrest are Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Ejaz Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Khan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.



All of these leaders were arrested under section three of the MPO.