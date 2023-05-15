‘Bushra Bibi will be arrested to humiliate me,’ alleges Imran Khan

An activist of PTI party listens to former prime minister Imran Khan's speech on a phone, in Zaman Park in Lahore on May 13, 2023. — AFP

As Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government gears up to kick start its sit-in from today (Monday) to press Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to resign, the former prime minister Imran Khan revealed the details of an alleged London plan — which, according to him, has been devised to keep him out of the politics to delay and rig elections.



“Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” he said, claiming that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting “Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years,” Khan wrote in a Twitter thread jotting down assumptions he has made regarding the government’s next plan of action.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested by dozens of paramilitary troops last week and handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release, describing his arrest as illegal. The government slammed that decision, signaling the showdown is far from over.

The former cricket star was granted bail in eight cases against him and broad protection from arrest on Friday, amid concerns the government will find other cases in which to arrest him.

The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court against CJP Bandial for the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of Khan.

Terming it a “drama”, Khan wrote: “The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn't give a verdict according to the Constitution.”

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open) today.

The former premier — whose senior party leadership is behind bars after violent protests erupted following his arrest from court premises — accused the authorities concerned of violating basic human rights.

“Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals. This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out.”

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the party and arrested several senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, etc.

Referring to the incidents, Khan said: “Then will follow a complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally, they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan).”

“To ensure there’s no public relation, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled,” he claimed.

Khan, 70, is agitating for early elections after getting ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, the PTI chief has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.

“My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortment of crooks,” he said, urging the people to remember that they have pledged La Illah Ha Illalah, (that we bow to no one except the One (Allah).



“If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where there is injustice and the law of the jungle prevails, don't survive for long,” he warned.