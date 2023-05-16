Shah Rukh Khan unveils wife Gauri Khan's role in designing 'Mannat'

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee's 'Jawan'

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the role Gauri has played to design their Mannat residence.

Khan shared that it was his dream house. However, he was not able to afford it initially, but somehow he still bought it.

He further revealed how his Mannat residence kick started wife Gauri Khan’s career as an interior designer.

The Pathaan actor stated: "When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our.. being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. But in Mumbai, apartments are even more expensive. As soon as we mustered up some money, we managed to buy this bungalow.”

“It was beyond our means, but we bought it. We didn't have the money to design it then. We called a designer and the money that the person quoted was beyond my salary."

Khan, 57, added: "So I asked Gauri to design it. That's how the journey started. We build the house by buying all the small things needed to build a house. It took a while, but we did it.”

“For her, to do this at such a young age also helped her to learn. For me, now it's very nice that I don't have to look for another designer. It's easier to discuss what we want. We want things to be clean and nice."

Work wise, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to play lead in Atlee’s Jawan. Meanwhile, he is also looking forward to mark his first collaboration with the PK director Rajkumar Hirani in upcoming film Dunki, reports Pinkvilla.