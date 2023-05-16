Lady Gaga's home not safe?

Police rushed to Lady Gaga's Malibu home after a stranger sneaked past the singer's guards to drop flowers at her driveway.

"Deputies responded to the residence of Lady Gaga regarding a trespassing call," Lieutenant Jack Jordan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told EW about the trespassing incident on May 11.



"[Police then] contacted her security officer, who stated that the suspect had walked past security and placed flowers on the driveway."

The official said deputies later "determined no crime had occurred," as the unidentified man didn't attempt to make contact with Gaga, and he was not arrested," according to TMZ.

In 2021, the megastar dog walker was injured during her French bulldog robbery.

Later, one of the assailants was ordered to 21 years in jail.

Previously, the dog walker Ryan Fischer gushed over the singer, saying, "[She's] very supportive of my journey right now. It's hard for people to understand why someone would go about healing in this way. I grew up Catholic, in the Jesuit faith, and there's something about giving up your resources, giving up your belongings, and contributing back to society."