Usher teases 'Confessions 2': When we get there, we’ll see'

Usher has quashed Confessions sequel rumous; however, the singer has left the room for guessing.

Speaking to The Shade Room, the Superstar singer said, “That’s just a rumor, at this point,” adding, “But, who knows? When we get there, we’ll see.”



“We got time. There’s space and opportunity to think of new ideas. But the one that is 20 years old was a brilliant one, the pop star continued. For every producer, writer, and creative that had anything to do with it, we celebrate 20 years of an album. I mean, most people don’t even have careers that last that long. So, to have an actual album that has stood the test of time? I appreciate my fans for continuing to love the music.”

In other news, Chris Brown's 34th birthday party in Las Vegas has turned extra wild where the singer allegedly, with his crew, beat Usher at the party.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Good Kisser singer threw a star-studded birthday party for the 34-year-old.

The brawl ensued between the pair, started over Brown's 'inappropriate behaviour,' and left Usher with a "bloodied nose," according to an insider.