Sam Asghari 'absolutely disgusted' by new documentary on Britney Spears

Britney Spears's spouse Sam Asghari is standing up for the popstar.

Turning to his Instagram this week, the actor commented on the upcoming documentary based on Britney's life and tumultuous marriages titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom.

The documentary is out o Monday will further highlight "details about her deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behavior, failed intervention and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry".

Protesting against the offensive content, Sam shared a video on his social media on Sunday.

He stated: "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."

The fitness trainer continued: "How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?" the 29-year-old asked his social media followers.

Sam went on to call out the channel for putting his wife "under the microscope" after years of suffering.

"All of a sudden, after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down, now you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he questioned.