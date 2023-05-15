Jamie Foxx and Corrinne Foxx team up to co-host Fox's game show 'We Are Family'

Actor and TV host Jamie Foxx is gearing up to host another game show for Fox network, this time alongside his daughter Corrinne Foxx. The show, titled "We Are Family," will feature the duo as co-hosts.

Jamie Foxx was in the news recently after being hospitalized due to a medical issue, which led him to step down temporarily from hosting Beat Shazam. However, his daughter Corrinne Foxx has confirmed that he has now been discharged from the hospital and is doing well. According to Corrinne, Jamie is already "playing picketball" and is on the road to a full recovery.

The new game show, which will air in 2024, will follow unrecognized relatives of famous celebrities performing duets with their celebrity relative.

The game show will have a studio audience of 100 contestants who will play through rounds of guessing and gameplay to win upto $100,000 each by figuring out which celebrity the contestant is related to before it is unveiled.

Jamie and Corrine have expressed their excitement regarding the show's development, “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family... We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Allison Wallach, the president of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment has praised the hosting abilities of the father-daughter duo, saying, “Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family. Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family.”