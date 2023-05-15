Kate Middleton follows in Princess Diana’s footsteps

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has followed in the footsteps of her mother-in-law Princess Diana with her Eurovision song contest cameo.



Reacting to Kate Middleton’s piano playing performance, royal expert Michael Cole said the Princess of Wales was following in the footsteps of Diana.

He explained, "And of course, she is a great admirer, she never met her, the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, and of course, Diana did something a little bit like this.

"Back in 1988, that's 35 years ago, she was visiting a music conservatoire in Melbourne, Australia and she was more or less ambushed and asked to play the piano and she did.”

Kate Middleton delighted the viewers when she made a surprise cameo in the opening scene of the Eurovision grand finale, playing piano as part of a rendition of last year’s winning song from Ukraine.

The video was posted on Instagram with caption, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”



