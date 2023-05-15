Singer Papon shares selfie from flight to update fans about his recovery status

Papon announced that he has resumed work after discharging from hospital

Papon has dropped his selfie while travelling in a flight to update his beloved fans about his health.

Previously, Papon was hospitalized due to some health issues and was attended all night by his 13-year-old son.

Earlier today, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer shared a selfie from flight while updating his fans about his recovery.

He mentioned in his that he is eating daal khichdi in his recovery journey and has also resumed work. He also thanked all his fans and well wishers for sending lovely wishes and showering love and prayers during this time.

Along with the photo, the Indian playback singer wrote: “The show must go on! Thank you, everyone, for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry “DAAL KHICHADI” from home is traveling with me!”

On May 12, Papon shared a picture of him lying on a hospital bed. The picture also featured his son. In the caption, he expressed his feelings on being attended by his little son at the hospital all night, reports India Today.





