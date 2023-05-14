Blackpink’s company reveals pre-debut track from new girl group

The music video for the song features clips from the Youtube last evaluation series

YG Entertainment, the company behind the K-pop group Blackpink has released the pre-debut song for their new girl group Baby Monster. The song is named Dream, and it comes after the shocking final lineup of the band.

The music video for the song features clips from the Youtube last evaluation series which introduced every member to the public. Only two days before, the founder of the agency Yang Hyun Suk sat down to reveal which five members he had selected for the final lineup.

Although there were a total of seven trainees competing to make it in, the founder revealed that he envisioned it to be a five-member group. He ended up selecting the members Chiquita, Ruka, Pharita, Ahyeon and Haram.

He explained that the reason members Asa and Rora didn't make it into the lineup was that he wanted the former to be a part of a group in Japan and the latter to debut with his next girl group. However, he explained that because people wanted all seven to debut so passionately, he reconsidered his decision.

“‘YG Family’ is not just the gathering of YG artists, as I believe that YG fans and everyone who has diligently tuned in to these broadcasts are the true YG Family.”

Due to this, he revealed that he will be changing his vision of Baby Monster to include all seven members. “I will take all seven with me