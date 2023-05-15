Saif Ali Khan faces legal battle over 2012 alleged assault

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and two friends allegedly assaulted a South African business and his father-in-law in a restaurant back in 2012. The businessman pressed charges against the group and trial is set to begin next month.

Saif and two friends, Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi, were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) for the brawl, which took place at the Wasabi restaurant in the Taj Hotel on February 22, 2012.

The Dil Chahta Hai alum was hanging out with a group of pals that included his now wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora along with Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak among others.

The NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma alleges that when he complained about the racket the actor’s group was creating, Saif and two male friends not only threatened him but the Omkara actor also punched his nose and fractured it. Sharma also claims that Saif’s two friends hit his father-n-law Raman Patel.

However, Saif has denied the claims of the businessman and said that Sharma made offensive remarks and used profanity against his female pals which led to the hubbub.

The charge-sheet was filed by the police on December 21, 2012 and the trial for the assault case will begin June 15th which is the next date of hearing.