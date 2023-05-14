Shakira ‘focussed’ on family, not into dating Tom Cruise, reveals close friend

Shakira is not concerned with her romantic life as focusses on her family and pushes reset on her life in Miami.

The Grammy-winning singer’s family friend and realtor with the Keller Williams Luxury Portfolio Collection, Ana Lourdes Martinez told The Post that Shakira is not thinking about romance after her bitter split.

“When friends are in Miami, they get together,” she said. “The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family.”

Rumours of the Waka Waka singer’s possible romance with the Mission Impossible actor came last week when the duo was spotted at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix. She was also pictured with racing royalty Lewis Hamilton at Cipriani and during a casual boat ride.

Martinez further shared that the mom of two is already welcomed back in the city by her inner circle as she settles in the city she loves “Miami has always been Shakira’s home and refuge,” she told the outlet. “Even though she was living in Spain most of the time, Miami has always been a place that she loved.”

According to Grammy & Emmy award-winning producer Emilio Estefan, who managed Shakira for several years and co-wrote her, Whenever, Wherever, Shakira sort of grew up in the city.

“When I met Shak, she didn’t speak English,” Estefan described to The Post. “She didn’t think that she could do a crossover album. But Gloria [Estefan] and I believed in her. Gloria taught her English, helped her in the studio, and pushed for her. Shakira found success in Miami and, in a way, grew up here.”

“Shakira really never left Miami,” Estefan continued. “She had the house and kept in touch. Everybody is supporting her. She’s like family to us.”