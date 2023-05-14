'Fast X' first reactions swing in right direction

Fast X is putting heat on the peddle as the early reactions call the penultimate film "utterly ridiculous.

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg wrote, "Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker," adding, "He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win."

The upcoming film's antagonist, Jason Momoa's performance, was particularly praised.

"FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience," Liam Crowley penned in ComicBook.

Previously, director Louis Leterrier teased that the cliffhanger would put fans on the edge of their seats.

"This one is big. You know, I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope, and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll," he added.