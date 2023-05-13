Kelly Clarkson reacts to The Kelly Clarkson show toxic environment allegations

Kelly Clarkson has recently addressed “toxic work environment” allegations on her talk show.



On Friday (May 12), the musician, who did four seasons of the show, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, saying, “In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

Before this IG post, a report was published by Rolling Stone where staff members alleged that it’s a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes.

The report claimed that the talk show “has taken a toll on their mental health”.

Addressing employees’ grievances, Clarkson wrote, “I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

In the end, Clarkson added, “Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”



