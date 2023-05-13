King Charles decides to abdicate?

King Charles, who was officially crowned on May 6, has so far proved to be a smart monarch with his sensible approach to deal with the issues and family crisis.

The 74-year-old monarch, who waited decades to reach the throne, is seemingly preparing the next generations of monarchs his new portrait with Prince William and Prince George suggests.

The Buckingham palace has shared two new portraits from last weekend's coronation on Friday. In one photo, the newly crowned King is seen posing alongside the next two people in line to the throne.

However, a question still persists about whether it would be best to leapfrog over Charles and give the throne to his eldest son due to the monarch's old age and health issues.

A leading expert on Michel de Nostradame previously claimed the sixteenth-century astrologer once predicted that King Charles III would abdicate for a mystery monarch.



Using a 1555 Nostradamus poem that said "a man who never expected to become king" would take the throne, the late author and scholar of medieval French history suggested it may be Prince Harry who one day takes the crown instead of his brother.



Some royal fans and experts believe that people wouldn’t mind if Charles abdicate the throne for his eldest son as the the Prince of Wales is more energetic and very popular among his people, and his charming wife Princess Kate is also winning hearts with her dynamic personality and people friendly nature.



Even some royal experts believe that royal future rests on Kate and William's shoulders. But, royal insiders, say William is happy with his new role as Prince of Wales, and not in hurry to become king.

Abdication seems to be a very unpopular word in the context of the British monarchy, but there are few who who wish Charles would voluntarily retire at some point before his death.

The snap, taken in the throne Room of Buckingham Palace, showed King Charles in full royal regalia, wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

Prince George, second in line to succession, is seen standing on one side of his grandfather wearing his page uniform from the crowning service, while Prince William appeared on the other side of the throne in a ceremonial robe.



Prince William pledged his loyalty to the monarch during the historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.