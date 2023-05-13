Kim Kardashian displays handmade sign for Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

American media personality Kim Kardashian attended the LA Lakers Game on May 12th where she held up a handmade sign for Tristan Thompson. Notably, the NBA player is her sister Khloe’s ex-boyfriend.

He recently signed a new contract with the Lakers, and Kim was more than glad to show her support, even after repeated infidelity and a cheating scandal while he was still in a relationship with Khloe.

The celebrity donned sleek leather pants paired with a Jack Nicholson t-shirt as she stunned while sitting in the audience. Another member of the family, Kendall Jenner was also spotted in the audience along with her new beau Bad Bunny, showing their support for Thompson.

The model donned a lovely skirt paired with a white tank top and patterned knee-high boots.

Thompson and Khloe share a long and controversial history, being the parents of two children, a four-year-old daughter named True along with a boy named Tatum Robert. Although they conceived Tatum through a surrogate, they ended up separating after it was revealed that Thompson had gotten another woman Maralee Nichols, pregnant with a boy.