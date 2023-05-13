Does Lana Del Ray's song 'Margaret' disclose Jack Antonoff's wedding date?

Lana Del Rey's recent collaboration with Jack Antonoff, titled "Margaret," sparked speculation among fans about the wedding date of Antonoff and Emmy-nominated actress Margaret Qualley.

Del Rey's lyrics include the line, "join the party/By the way, the party is Dec. 18." However, Qualley confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the wedding is not on that date, and Del Rey did not include their actual wedding date in her song.

“[Lana] was kind enough to not put my real wedding date in the song. But I love that song so much. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dream. She’s my favorite poet. I adore her,” Qualley said.

During a recent concert, Antonoff revealed that Del Rey had suggested writing a song about his fiancée, which turned out to be "Margaret."

The mystery of Del Rey's Dec. 18 party invitation remains unresolved, but it could be related to events such as Keith Richards' 80th birthday or the fourth anniversary of Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

Lana Del Rey's latest album, titled "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," was released on March 24. It's her ninth album and her lengthiest yet, featuring intricate songs about family and romantic relationships.