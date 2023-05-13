Prince Harry letting out ‘unchained, acoustic’ version triggering ‘Palace-wide insomnia’

Royal experts have begun thinking that Prince Harry has sparked a Palace-wide bout of insomnia because of his newly released ‘unchained, acoustic’ version.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She said, “What we could see coming out of the High Court in London is Harry unfiltered, Harry unchained, acoustic Harry if you will – a prospect which should have triggered a current wave of Palace-wide insomnia.”

“In a way, the Duke of Sussex’s trio of legal cases against various papers constitutes a bit of a twofer, taking on his greatest nemesis – parts of the British media – all with the additional effect of managing to embarrass his family in the process.”

“The question that Charles, William and every courtier worth their Brooks membership must be asking is, when is this going to stop?”