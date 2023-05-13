Kelly Osbourne gushes over Jamie Foxx amid his hospital recovery

Kelly Osbourne sings the praise of Jamie Foxx after he was discharged from the hospital.

"He is one of the most talented, incredible human beings in the industry and it is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on," the TV personality said as she stepped in to lead his show Beat Shazam with Nick Cannon.



The 38-year-old added, "It was so much fun. I hope I did her justice."

Osbourne's praise comes after the actor thanked his fans on social media.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" the 55-year-old penned on Instagram, "Feeling blessed."

In April, the Django Unchained star's daughter Corinne Foxx revealed he was under medical treatment.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she said on Instagram on April 12, adding privacy is required.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."