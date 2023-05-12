K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Eunchae reveals the doubts and insecurities she’s faced

She admitted that she felt insecure when chosen to debut as a part of Le Sserafim

Eunchae from the K-pop group Le Sserafim was interviewed by Weverse Magazine, where she revealed her doubts and insecurities.

First off, she admitted that she felt insecure when chosen to debut as a part of Le Sserafim.

“I sang that part as I recalled the time when I joined the soon-to-debut team. It’s often said that being chosen to debut is even harder than being admitted as a trainee. I was so lucky to debut with such amazing teammates, as I was often reminded, so I knew I had to do a really good job. I was under a lot of pressure and wasn’t even sure if I could do it well. But there was no turning back. And I didn’t want to just give up and go home, either.”

Her second insecurity was about being the youngest in the group, as she explained: “During my trainee days, I was the eldest among the trainees for a while. Though I was much younger, I remember feeling the responsibility to be like a good elder sister. I think the other members of LE SSERAFIM might feel that way to some extent.”

Her third insecurity centred around her singing ability: “As it was my first time taking on a long vocal part in a title track, I practiced really hard with a sense of responsibility. I’ve never been 100% satisfied with my own recordings before, so this time, I wanted to surprise everyone.”