Amber Heard hints at returning to Hollywood with latest move?

Amber Heard, who is currently enjoying her quality time with daughter Oonagh Paige in Spain, has seemingly hinted at returning to Hollywood following Johnny Depp defamation trial.
The Aquaman actress has hinted at returning to Hollywood with her latest move as she was happily signing her autograph in Madrid as she is still a favourite for her film fans.
She also posed for a selfie with the admirer.
According to reports, Amber Heard quit Hollywood and her acting career to move to Spain following her defamation trial.
Earlier, a close source to Amber told People, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project.
The source continued, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”
