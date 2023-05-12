Prince Harry no ‘lesser man’ who’d leave ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event for ‘own comfort’

A royal expert has just stepped up in defense of Prince Harry for showing King Charles a ‘great deal of respect’ at the ‘expense of his own comfort.



These insights and claims have been issued by an editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards.

She believes, “The fact that he turned up in the first place is admirable enough – many wouldn’t have been able to stomach it.”

“Imagine the eyes of the world, let alone your family, on you and you alone; the whispers and giggles and snide looks.”

“Imagine the poignancy of being relegated to the third row, next to a second cousin of the King, while your brother takes prominence and embraces your father as part of the official pledge of allegiance.”

She also added, “People blast Harry for ‘betraying’ his family, but his presence at his father’s special day, to my mind, proves the opposite: he’s showing them a great deal of respect, at the expense of his own comfort. Lesser men wouldn’t have gone at all.”