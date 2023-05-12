Prince Harry feels a ‘part is missing’: ‘No one can know what it feels like’

Prince Harry’s alleged lonliness and depression has sparked concern, with a commentator fearing the worst, when even Meghan Markle couldn’t even be by the Duke’s side.



These insights and claims have been issued by an editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards.

She believes “while the Duke of Sussex walked into the venue with his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective partners, he could not have looked more lonely.”

“We all know what it’s like to have to go to a ‘big event’ (a wedding, a family party, a birthday) without your other half – you feel like a part of you is missing. And I’m sure we can all imagine what it would feel like to be without the one person who makes us feel bolstered, bold and confident at a once-in-a-lifetime event – at the same time as your own brother has his wife and children by his side.”