Priyanka Chopra in awe of her baby daughter Malti Marie: Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra reveals she adored her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On Thursday (May 11) episode, the Quantico star was asked about her daughter’s well-being whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

To this, the Baywatch actress responded, “She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us.”

PeeCee, who was promoting her new movie Love Again, called her daughter as “magical”.

“She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever,” added the Sky is Pink actress.

PeeCee’s daughter made her first public appearance in January 2023 after being born prematurely and spending her first 100 days in the NICU.

Malti made her world debut when The Jonas Brothers received their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Elsewhere on the Bravo talk show, the global star talked about Celine Dion, who also played a fictionalised version of herself in Love Again.

“This is her first acting gig. I can't believe it. She's so funny. She's amazing in the movie. She has so much charm and charisma. I hope she does more,” remarked the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Apart from new movie, PeeCee can also be seen in the six-episode thriller series Citadel.