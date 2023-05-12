Manoj Bajpayee avoids watching his own work: Here's why

Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that he avoids watching his own work.
Manoj, while talking to News 18, also admitted that he is the biggest critic of his own work. .
“I am brutal with my own work and the biggest critic of my own work. I don’t need any other critics in the media. I hate myself whenever I see myself in a film hence; I avoid watching my own work.”
“Whenever I watch my films, I always feel there was something else I could do but now the first copy is out so nothing can happen”, revealed the Family Man actor.
Manoj, 54, will be next seen in upcoming film Sirf ek Bandaa Kafi Hai where he will portray the character of lawyer P.C Solanki, who takes an extraordinarily challenging case.
During the interview, the actor also spoke about the most difficult scene from the film. According to Manoj, he faced difficulty while performing the climax scene in which he has to memorize 6-7 page scenes for which he rehearsed for more than 150-200 times to make it to the final cut.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is a courtroom drama set to release on Zee 5 on May 23.
Jack Black’s Video Games is animated by YouTuber Chris O’Neill
Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas
Sam Asghari seemingly preparing to end his marriage with Britney Spears a year after tying the knot
Alia Bhatt is also gearing up to make her Hollywood debut soon with film 'Heart of Stone'
'Fast X' releasing in cinemas on May 19
Tom Cruise has reportedly spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments, claims plastic surgeon