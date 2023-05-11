Twitter's special feature comes to King Charles and royal family's rescue

British lawyer Dr Charlotte Proudman was prominent among people who used social media to criticize the royal family during the coronation of King Charles.



Sharing a picture of the King and others from the ceremony, she wrote, "What a beautiful photograph of white male privilege and entitlement. Sums up who rules our country."

It was when Twitter's "readers added context" starting appearing under the lawyers' post which appeared to be misleading.

According to the note, "For 134 of the last 200 years the head of state of the United Kingdom has been a woman."

A large number of royal fans who were angry at Ms Proudman for criticizing the royal family started spreading the screenshot of the post to corroborate their claim that the royals are unjustly targeted by their critics.