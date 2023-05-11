Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith reacts to his release

Jemima Goldsmith arrives with her then-husband Imran Khan for a charity reception in central London in this undated file photo. — Facebook/VOANews

Following the Supreme Court’s order to release former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, his ex-wife British film producer Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter to share her reaction.

Goldsmith, who lives in the United Kingdom with her sons, tweeted: “Finally sense has prevailed.”

— Twitter

She also added a high-five emoji as well as the Pakistani flag.

Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday by Rangers personnel — acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant — in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The IHC, which took notice of Khan’s arrest, later termed it “legal”. Subsequently, the PTI moved the Supreme Court for their chairman’s release.

The top court declared Khan’s arrest “illegal” and ordered his immediate release Thursday.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Khan was arrested from the IHC when he appeared for hearings on his bail petitions in other cases. Following his arrest, violent protests erupted across the country, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people and damage to infrastructure.