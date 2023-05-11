Prince Harry missed an olive branch from royal family at Coronation?

Prince Harry may have missed an opportunity to accept an olive branch from the royal family amid his visit during the Coronation of King Charles III.



According to royal expert, Nick Bullen, who exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, that the family had hoped that the Duke of Sussex would have stayed after the ceremony.

“I heard from somebody who was actually involved on the day that up until the morning [of the ceremony], nobody really knew what Harry’s plans were going to be for that afternoon,” Bullen said of the royal’s plans that day.

Ahead of the ceremony, it was reported that Harry, 38, would stay briefly in London for the ceremony but would return to California in time for son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which fell on the same day as his father’s crowning ceremony on Saturday, May 6th.

The True Royalty TV editor-in-chief continued, “I think everybody knew he had a plane to catch. … But there was a hope, I think, that he might be part of some of the family celebrations back at the palace.”

The expert shared that there was likely a “sadness” surrounding the newly crowned monarch and the other royal family members that Harry “wasn’t part of the fuller day,” despite their strained relationship.

“But they all knew he was gonna get [on] that plane,” Bullen told the outlet.

After the coronation, the Daily Telegraph reported that the Duke had visited Buckingham Palace for half an hour for “logistical reasons” before he left to catch his plane.

He wasn’t able to interact with any of the family members as they were all engaged in the ceremony.