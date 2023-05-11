Shakira: 'Zero interest in dating Tom Cruise'

Miami Grand Prix 2023 has seen Tom Cruise and Shakira getting comfortable, smiling, and posing with each other on Sunday, May 7.

The internet goes nuts on their interaction. Several fans started gossiping that the pair was looking for something serious, especially The Mission Impossible star.

However, a tipster tattled to Us Weekly that the alleged romance brewing between the duo is anything but true.

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she has no interest in dating him,” the source said.

The insider added, “He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

The TQG singer reportedly was surprised by the rumours that the megastar is courting her.

“But it’s just not true,” the source added. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

Earlier, the 46-year-old called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after more than a decade together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple released a joint statement in June 2022.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”