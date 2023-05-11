Two babies miraculously rescued amidst catastrophic Congo floods

Two infants miraculously rescued amid devastating floods in Congo.—Kahle Civil Society via BBC

In a remarkable twist, two infants were discovered floating near Lake Kivu's shores, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that claimed over 400 lives in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Following the devastating floods, the infants' parents tragically perished, but the local community is mobilizing to find suitable caregivers for them. Although it remains unclear how the babies managed to survive for three days in the lake, witnesses recall seeing them floating on debris.

The rescues occurred in the severely affected villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi. The tragic event left lasting scars on the communities, with distressing scenes of piled-up bodies and concerns about decomposing remains. The Congolese Red Cross is actively engaged in post-flood management, grappling with the challenge of identifying the deceased, as some were traders visiting from neighbouring towns. The situation has escalated into a humanitarian crisis, with over 5,000 people still missing, numerous injuries reported, and extensive damage to residential properties, schools, health facilities, churches, and water infrastructure.

These floods underscore the accelerating impact of climate change, as highlighted by United Nations Chief António Guterres. The combination of contributing factors, along with a warming atmosphere, has amplified the frequency and severity of extreme rainfall events.

With global temperatures already rising by approximately 1.2°C since the onset of the industrial era, urgent action is imperative to reduce emissions and prevent further escalation. The devastating floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Rwanda serve as a stark reminder of the immediate and long-term consequences of climate change, emphasizing the critical need for international efforts to mitigate its effects.