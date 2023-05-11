Tom Sandoval 'laughs about his actions'

Tom Sandoval's ride toward moving on from his alleged cheating on his girlfriend Ariana Madix was bumpy.

Recently in his concert, he joked about how his long-time partner found out about his unfaithfulness.

“Here’s an original song. Came out the day that my phone infamously fell out of my pocket,” the 39-year-old cheekily said on stage amid his performance in Westbury, NY.

The bar owner's joke was met with a burst of laughter. But, the social media users were not amused at Sandoval's remark.

“No remorse…just jokes,” one user commented.

“Oh my god that laugh is evil,” another added.

“Just when you think he can’t stoop any lower? He laughs about his actions!” a third chimed in.

"It’s safe to say he is embracing his villain era," one lamented.

Earlier, the Vanderpump Rules scandal affair that rocked the showbiz industry unfolded when Madix found an explicit video of her best pal Raquel Leviss on her then-beau's phone as he was on stage performing in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 1.

Before the shocking revelation, eyewitnesses confided to PageSix that the 37-year-old was gushing over Sandoval at the concert and even displayed PDA.

Following the Scandoval, Madix ended nearly a decade of relationship with Sandoval.