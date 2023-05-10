Piers Morgan pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after tabloid's apology

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Piers Morgan took another brutal dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a British tabloid's apology to the Duke on Wednesday.

Morgan, 58, show no mercy to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he seemingly reignited feud with the Sussexes as he poked fun at the couple for their privacy stunt.



On Wednesday, the British TV presenter tweeted a screenshot from a recent South Park episode that mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for going on a ‘world wide privacy tour’.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles in a seven-week trial which began on Wednesday. The tabloid publisher “unreservedly” apologised to the prince for an instance of unlawful information gathering at the start of the hearing.

Morgan, who was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, was asked by an ITV reporter if he would also apologise to the royal over the claims.

he responded as saying: "All I am going to say is I am not going to take lectures on privacy invasion from Prince Harry, somebody who has spent the last three years ruthlessly and cynically invading the royal family’s privacy for vast commercial gain and told a pack of lies about them. So I suggest he gets out of court and apologises to his family for the disgraceful invasion of privacy that he’s been purporting."

Morgan added: "I think Prince Harry should be apologising for his disgraceful invasion of privacy of the royal family and others by the way."